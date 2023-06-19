Residents strike a pose for International Day of Yoga

- Advertisement -

Local residents gave mind, body and soul a boost by taking part in International Day of Yoga events at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The celebrations to mark the day’s ninth annual observance were organised by the High Commission of India in Guyana, which is also accredited to Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, and St Kitts and Nevis.

Senator and Junior Minister for Education Shenella Govia was among those in attendance and delivered remarks on behalf of Foreign Minister Chet Greene. She said she appreciated the positive and healing effects of yoga and the continued efforts of the High Commission to hold regular events to promote it.

The Commission’s First Secretary Mukesh Kaushik also participated on behalf of High Commissioner Dr KJ Srinivasa. Kaushik thanked the government of Antigua and Barbuda for introducing yoga into local schools, enabling children to benefit from an early age.

The more than 200 participants were put through a series of asanas – or body postures – under the guidance of Charlotte Drew and other yoga instructors. There was also a presentation by the country’s Honorary Consul of India Vijay Tewani.

Others in attendance included ambassadors of Cuba, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, along with a 30-member contingent from the Defence Force and people from the Indian diaspora.