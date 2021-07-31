Residents stage anti-vax protest for second time this week

Protestors once again lined the streets outside the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday, this time to condemn forthcoming Covid jabs for children.

The demonstration was the second in a week with complaints levelled at everything from the state of emergency to the forced wearing of facemasks.

“I am against that 110 percent. I have 10 grandbabies, 11 and under. No, no. I think that is wickedness. They don’t have a say,” said one protester.

Many residents gathered outside the PM’s Office for the second time this week to continue protesting on a number of covid related issues including mask wearing, testing on frontline public sector workers and upcoming jabs for children. (Photos by Carlena Knight)

“Well, I think it is madness because they can’t reach herd immunity with the elders, the adults, so now they are attacking the children, which is wrong. I don’t think the parents should allow it. The parents should come out and stand up for their children. We need to stand up for our rights. We have the right to choose and the right to deny, and if we are parents, we have the right to choose what is best for our children.”

Cabinet announced on Thursday that the Pfizer vaccine would be among 66,000 shots set to arrive in the country from the US in the near future. The US-German manufactured jab is the only one approved for youngsters 12 and older by the World Health Organization (WHO).

However, the government, despite announcing the intent to inoculate children 12 years and older, has not stated that it will be mandatory.

Government is keen to halt spread of the virulent delta variant – especially ahead of the reopening of schools in September.

On Monday, dozens of people joined a protest against mandatory tests for unvaccinated frontline public sector employees, at the workers’ expense. The action is set to culminate in a main demonstration – dubbed a freedom rally –tipped for August 8.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne had previously warned however that protestors are unlikely to receive the requisite police permission to proceed with a rally.