Residents sight escaped accused serial killer

New Story

Delano Forbes, the triple murder accused who escaped from the police on Monday (February 12) afternoon, has been spotted in several communities, but is yet to be caught.

He was seen in the Buckleys area some time before noon today Tuesday, February 13. Prior to that, he was spotted running in Swetes village where he resided before his arrested and remand to Her Majesty’s Prison in December last year.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of police, Atley Rodney says the photograph of Forbes in shackles, which has been circulating on social media, was taken by the police.

He explains that it was taken as part of the investigation in Swetes where Forbes was asked to point out additional things as evidence in one of the cases against him.

The photograph shows the accused dressed in a blue t-shirt, a white and blue floral three-quarter pants and a pair of blue and white shoes.

He was still shackled in the photograph but was not handcuffed. His hands were folded in front of him.

If you have any information that would help re-capture the prisoner Delano Forbes, please call the Homicide unit at 764-2348 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or 462-3914.