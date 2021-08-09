Residents should closely monitor tropical disturbance – NODS

As the Met Office follows the progress of Tropical Disturbance AL94, residents are advised to closely monitor developments as the system could impact the island as a tropical storm.

According to information from the Met Office, on its forecast track, the system will likely affect the Leeward Islands tonight and the British Virgin Islands by Tuesday. Locally, heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds are likely.

The Met Office statement notes that as a worst-case scenario, the system could further develop into a tropical storm and cause limited impacts from near storm force winds, high seas and minor flooding which could result in life threatening conditions, some disruption to daily life and minor damage to infrastructure.

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) advises that hurricane plans should be prepared and emergency kits in place.

Emergency kits should include non-perishable food and water to last for a few days, flashlight, battery-operated radio, extra batteries, medication, change of clothing, masks, hand sanitizer, baby supplies – if required, activity books and games for children. Blanket and sheet for sleeping purposes should also be part of the kit.