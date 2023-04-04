Residents say quarry dust still making them sick, gov’t pledges action

- Advertisement -

Dust from nearby quarries is causing misery for residents in Bendals and Burma who say it is polluting their homes and making them sick.

Many have been complaining for several years but problems have been exacerbated recently as the quarries have stepped up production.

Last week, the Minister of Works reported that the quarries have produced twice as many aggregates—particulate materials used in construction and manufacturing—in recent weeks. Government has pledged to install dust suppression systems in response.

Aggregate dust has been found to contribute to air pollution, causing respiratory diseases, and harm to plant and animal life.

Observer media spoke to a resident in the area who testified to having to keep doors and windows closed to curb the pollution.

“Most members of my household have sinus issues so, at this point, it is either you hear someone coughing, sneezing, or complaining about their throat or headaches.

“We do not have the luxury of opening our doors and windows like residents in other communities,” she said.

Another complaint by the resident was the late-night blasting which takes place at the quarries. This is to break and dislodge large rocks into the easily transported aggregate.

“Blasting has damaged homes and cracked our walls because it is so loud. It shakes your home…it is like an earthquake,” she said.

Normally, sirens are used to alert residents within a particular distance of the quarry about an imminent blast. However, the resident claimed that sometimes blasting occurs without apologies or prior notice.

The resident expressed that the area in which she lives is normally gusty and, thus, the dust affects them year-round.

Residents of villages surrounding the country’s quarries have complained for years of the dust and noise produced by the quarries, to little or no avail.