Wednesday, 27 October, 2021
Residents reminded to participate on National Flag Day

As Antigua and Barbuda continues to celebrate Independence, the Festivals Commission is reminding the public that Thursday 28th October is National Flag Day.

Residents are encouraged to wave their flags high in their hands, vehicles and may even wear face masks showing the flag.

On Friday 29th October, madras is encouraged to observe National Dress Day and can be worn traditionally or in various modern styles.

These events on the Calendar of Events for Independence 40 are a part of efforts to boost national pride.

