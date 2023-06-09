Residents react to Shugy’s resignation – Marshall says she’s ‘ready’ for any outcome

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Residents in St Mary’s South have been reacting to the news that their MP Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon has resigned.

Observer media travelled to Bolans yesterday to gauge the views of the community.

Simon quit the position on Wednesday, citing a protracted legal battle over his eligibility for the role. With the move paving the way for a by-election instead, he said he’d rather have the decision made by the people, not the court.

A vendor who professed herself to be a strong UPP supporter agreed with Simon’s decision to resign, stating that a potential matchup between Simon and ABLP Senator Samantha Marshall would result in “blow upon blow she would get”.

Another vendor in the vicinity said persons “should give him a chance to see what he could do for the area”.

One resident who was working on a construction site expressed his frustration at the failure of the government to open the Bolans clinic which he said would hinder Senator Marshall’s chances at the polls.

The health facility was officially handed over in mid-March but to date has not been opened to the public.

“If she [Marshall] wants to be re-elected, first and foremost the clinic, she needs to put the equipment and them inside the clinic so that the people in the community can go and get their medication.

“Unless that get opened, she can’t get there, because that is what we want, so to me I am standing in Shugy Simon’s corner,” he said.

The construction worker expressed that, in his opinion, Simon should have “stretched it out” though he understood the move.

The worker said that Senator Marshall should have been more proactive in “doing the work” for the community, referencing the ongoing absence of a proper police station for the area.

“Your government is in power and you are part of the system, a senator and a minister, you are supposed to have a say more than Shugy because he is in opposition and she nah do that,” he noted.

He added that he also had yet to see the presence of Simon in the area in an official capacity prior to his resignation.

“Well, to be honest, no I haven’t seen him do the work yet and I don’t know if behind closed door where me nah see, but he gonna have to do the work,” he expressed.

Observer media spoke to another person in the area at a bus stop in front of the primary school in Bolans who indicated that it was a “smart move” by Simon to resign, stating that both sides would likely appeal any decision made by the election court.

“He might win and ABLP will appeal, and such like if ABLP win Shugy would appeal, so he made the right move,” said the resident.

Meanwhile, Senator Marshall has expressed confidence in any potential electoral rematch against Simon who defeated her by 199 votes in the January general election.

She told Observer, “As far as I am aware there is still a case going through the courts. What will come will come and I will be ready.”

Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Wednesday told Observer that Simon “does not have the capacity to serve the people of St Mary’s South at the level of the Parliament”.

He also claimed Simon’s resignation was an admission of his “violation of the electoral rules”, saying on social media that “after all the bravado and vitriolic rhetoric came the pusillanimous resignation”.

However, Simon appeared on Observer AM yesterday, refuting any claims of fears over losing the election petition.

“He [the Prime Minister] can say what he wants to say but I don’t think that influenced my decision to go back to the people,” he said, adding that the fact that he was set to run again contradicted the claim.

The 43-year-old first-time politician has been the subject of an election petition following his victory at the January 18 polls.

The ABLP claims Simon was ineligible to run for office as he was a civil servant at the time of being officially nominated. Simon resigned from his post as a guidance counsellor with the Ministry of Education a fortnight before the election.