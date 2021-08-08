27.5 C
St John's
Sunday, 08 August, 2021
Residents protest; Riot police try to disperse crowd

Riot police have arrived at the V.C Bird Bust in St John’s where residents are currently picketing what they view as mandatory vaccination.

The officers are attempting to disperse the crowd who they consider to be gathering illegally.

It is the third time that residents have gathered to picket since the government announced its policy which states that public sector workers must either be vaccinated or take a covid-19 test every fortnight.

residents gather at the V.C Bird Bust to protest mandatory covid-19 vaccination

The picketers’ request to march today was denied this week by the Commissioner of Police, however in a letter the group who goes by the name “Freedom Fighters for Antigua & Barbuda” said the Commissioner’s late response to their request made it all but impossible to peruse the appeal process since the March was scheduled for August 8.

They also claimed that no police permission is needed to gather.

