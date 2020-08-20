Residents invited to document water availability in online survey

Spread the love













Residents are being encouraged to participate in a short unofficial survey, sharing information on the availability of pipe-borne water in the country.

The survey, being led by climatologist and creator of 268Weather Dale Destin, is aimed at gathering data on the quality, frequency and use of piped water by residents, in order to seek answers on several queries that have been made by members of the public.

The 10-question survey is estimated to take approximately five minutes to complete, with nine close-ended and a single open-ended question.

The survey can be found on the Facebook page of @268Weather.