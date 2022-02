Residents can now import Covid-19 self-testing kits without the need for a licence, Observer has been told.

The decision was taken in Cabinet yesterday.

Previously, only medical practitioners were allowed to import the kits to the consternation of some residents. Customs officials could confiscate home testing kits from travellers who did not have the requisite licence.

More details are expected to be given on the decision at the post-Cabinet press briefing scheduled for Friday at 9am.