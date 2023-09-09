Residents falling victim to latest scam by crooks posing as Governor General

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

Millions of people worldwide fall victim to online scams each year – and con artists are using increasingly inventive ways to target them.

Last year, more than US$10 billion was lost to online fraud in the US alone.

In Antigua and Barbuda, the Governor General has become the subject of the latest social media hoax, with local residents already swindled out of thousands of dollars.

Anne Jonas, Private Secretary to Sir Rodney Williams, told Observer scammers were cloning or creating Facebook pages using versions of His Excellency’s name or title.

“This is in an attempt to get persons to make payments for what’s promised to be, but never delivered, greater returns,” she explained.

Some of the hoaxes claim to be collecting funds on behalf of Sir Rodney for United Nations-affiliated entities.

One of the fake pages that a number of local residents have unwittingly befriended

“These are all being generated by what would appear to be scam artists,” Jonas said.

“We are aware of three or four people who have said they gave funds; in some cases, it has exceeded US$1,000.

“[Rogues] send out these requests for friendships and then whoever engages with them and believes their story unfortunately becomes a victim of this very cruel and wicked act.”

The tricksters create fake accounts and then collate information from various online platforms in order to find potential targets.

Jonas advised residents to remain vigilant and never send money online without verifying the sender’s authenticity.

“The Governor General does not have a personal Facebook page with his name,” she said.

“The only permitted Facebook page that involves the Governor General is ‘Governor-General Antigua Barbuda’ – and that page does not request funding from anyone, or promise funding to anyone.”

Jonas encouraged anyone who receives a message seeking money or personal information to report the matter to Facebook immediately.

It is not the first time the Governor General has been used by swindlers. Similar false accounts were created in his name earlier this year. In 2021, another racket resulted in residents unwittingly forking out thousands to criminals.

Jonas said the matter has again been reported to Facebook which has responded saying it is not convinced its community standards have been breached.

She urged residents to verify any requests for money with the Office of the Governor General by emailing [email protected], calling the office on 462-0003/4 or by coming into Government House.