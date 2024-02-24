Residents encouraged to seize opportunity to row Atlantic Ocean in 2025 Atlantic Dash challenge

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

If you’re an adventurer at heart and ready to take on the challenge of a lifetime, there’s an exciting opportunity on the horizon.

Billy Taylor and Alex Mason, the organisers of the Monkey Fist Atlantic Dash, are currently accepting applications for next year’s rowing event where participants will journey 3200 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

Taylor highlighted that the annual event, which is currently in its second year, is not just about speed or strength; it’s about embracing the spirit of adventure.

He reminded residents that a free slot is available for Antiguans for next year’s event, as customary, and made a special plea for persons to seize this chance.

“We have had people come forward both years, but they have not managed to raise the finance they need. We are also looking at lending the crew a boat as well,” Taylor explained.

He particularly encourages novices to participate, assuring that they will receive training to obtain the required RYA certificates.

Taylor also shared that the Atlantic Dash aims to make rowing across the Atlantic Ocean more accessible, demonstrating that everyone can achieve things they may have thought impossible.

“We have taken people across with Parkinson’s before, and having that experience out in the water really helps boost people’s confidence,” he added emphasising that the event is not a race.

Persons interested in being a part of the row which will begin on January 23, 2025, can reach out via the Atlantic Dash Facebook page

This year marks the second edition of the Atlantic Dash, building on the success of the inaugural event.

The 2024 edition commenced on January 3 from Lanzarote, one of the Canary Islands.

While three teams set out on the challenging journey, two teams are expected to arrive in Jolly Harbour in a matter of days.

Unfortunately, one team had to drop out due to mechanical issues.