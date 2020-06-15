Residents asked to adhere to mandatory wearing of face masks

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Residents of the twin island are being reminded that the wearing of face masks in public places is mandatory and those found in contravention of the order could be taken before the court and fined.

Despite the measures that were recently instituted to contain the spread of the coronavirus, some residents are observed going about their business on a daily basis, without a either a cloth or surgical mask to cover their noses and mouths.

During the post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday, Information Minister Melford Nicholas again stressed the importance of people adhering to the necessary protocols that were implemented for their safety and that of others with whom they may come in contact.

“It was noted that regulations themselves and the prevailing law allows the magistrate to impose fines on persons who are (committing) these offences. So, it is going to be a matter that the law enforcement agencies and the security forces are going to be looking at to ensure that there is strict adherence to the need for wearing masks.

“If a person is pulled over for not wearing masks and charges are brought against them by the security forces, it would be their own fault. We want to put people on the alert and bring awareness of this,” the minister added.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended the wearing of cloth masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission like grocery stores and pharmacies.

The CDC is also advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of Covid-19 and prevent people who may have the virus, but may be unaware that they so do, from transmitting it to others.