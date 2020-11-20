Residents advised to tighten security measures

Spread the love













The police are advising residents to heighten their security awareness and to ensure that their homes and businesses are properly secured.

Residents can also expect to see an increased number of police mobile and foot patrols within the city and residential areas, leading into the Christmas season and beyond.

Business owners are further advised to pay closer attention to persons entering their business places and ensure that face masks are worn in accordance with the health protocols. Face masks should not be worn together with dark glasses, hoodies, caps, or any other head covering. Anyone acting suspiciously, or failing to comply with these regulations should not be permitted to enter such businesses.

Additionally, the police are appealing to members of the public not to expose large amounts of cash in the public, and to be extremely cautious when utilizing Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Do not readily accept help from anyone while using ATMs. If when using the ATM and you encounter difficulty inserting the card discontinue the process and seek help from the bank.

Residents are also warned not to purchase items that are believed to have been stolen, while at the same time, ensuring persons they are doing business with are owners and operators of legitimate businesses.

Members of the public are called upon to report all suspicious activities to any police station or contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3919 or 462-3914 without delay.