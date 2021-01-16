Repairs to Little Creek bridge to commence Monday

Spread the love













The Ministry of Works has announced it will be starting repairs to the Little Creek bridge on Monday.

The bridge, which is located in the vicinity of Hall’s Estate, near Jennings, was severely impacted by heavy rainfall that affected the island late last year.

A team from the Roads Department will replace the existing bridge with a temporary bridge structure, a release said.

Disruptions will last approximately two days. However, motorists are being advised to utilise the temporary bypass road on the eastern side of the bridge when travelling in that vicinity.

Work on the temporary bypass road will commence Thursday, and signs will also be placed in the area to assist motorists.

A catchment has been dug to regulate the water flow, and this will allow the team to replace the old piping system under the road, the communique added.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Clarence E Pilgrim, is urging motorists to be patient as the repairs are being conducted.

He noted that the safety of motorists is of utmost importance, adding that the ministry apologises for any inconvenience caused.