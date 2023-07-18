Remembering Dr Austin Josiah: Counsellor, gardener and human resources specialist

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

Born and raised in the village of Seatons, Dr Austin Marcus Josiah CN was known for his willingness to counsel and motivate others and his unconditional love.

The 71-year-old former Labour Commissioner and teacher died early Monday morning at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre where he had been hospitalised for over a week.

Dr Josiah had more than four decades of experience in the field of labour relations and human resource development. In recent years, he worked as human resources director for Elite Island Resorts.

“He tried to help everyone and he never bragged about it. He loved his students and often lent support financially and emotionally. He also opened our home to so many and provided a safe haven for them,” Nadine Josiah-Jeffers, one of his daughters, told Observer.

“His sisters and brothers looked out for him and he looked out for them. His wife, children and grandchildren were his world. The grandchildren could do no wrong. Above all, he loved his God Jehovah and always spoke to others about him,” she added.

During his spare time, Dr Josiah was a gardener who enjoyed planting his own food, specifically fruit trees.

Raphael Josiah, one of his sons, recounted that one of the crops was a sweet tamarind fruit tree which was a pleasant surprise to his tastebuds as he was accustomed to the well-known sour variety of tamarind.

His favourite memories of his father include the times in his childhood he would help to take care of his father’s cattle herd before the sun rose.

He also mentioned Dr Josiah’s great fondness of rice and saltfish, and dumpling and saltfish.

In addition to his skills in the garden, he was a man of many talents, as indicated by Osbert Josiah, the eldest of Dr Josiah’s four children.

“He also considered himself a carpenter, mechanic, electrician, and plumber,” he said.

Among the words used to describe the character traits of the father-of-four were fairness, intelligence, and humility. Another trait of his was jovialness, as described by Josiah-Jeffers.

“Daddy loved to make jokes and he entertained us with his colourful stories right down to the end. He always loved to say ‘confession is good for the soul’ and a joke would follow after,” she reminisced.

In 2003, Dr Josiah attained a Doctor of Philosophy in International Business Administration. This was preceded by a Master of Arts from California State University (1995) and Bachelor of Science from Skidmore College in the USA (1990).

From 1970 to 1983 he was a teacher and subsequently became the President and Chief Public Relations Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers from 1985 to 1992, and a public school principal serving from 1983 to1994.

He was the Labour Commissioner in Antigua and Barbuda from 1994 to 2003, then served as the Director of Education for a year (2003-2004). Next was his position of Director of Human Resources for the Stanford Financial Group in the years 2004 to 2006, then as the Director of Public Relations from 2007 to 2009.

His career in the human resources field continued, with his most recent positions as the Corporate Executive Director of Human Resources for the Elite Island Resorts starting in 2015, and a human resources, labour relations and business development consultant starting in 2013.

Dr Josiah’s most recent accolade was the national award of Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN) in November 2022.

The accomplishments named were among the extensive list provided by his son, Osbert.

Born on November 13 1951, Dr Josiah was one of 13 children born to his father, John Josiah, and his mother, Carmen Josiah. He was the husband of Tamar Josiah, and father of Osbert Josiah, Nadine Josiah-Jeffers, Anika Josiah-Warner, and Raphael Josiah.

“He is still loved and he will always be loved,” Josiah-Jeffers added.