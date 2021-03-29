Remembering Carl Joseph one year later

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Yesterday March 28th, marked the one-year anniversary of the death of beloved father and former OBSERVER radio host, journalist and news producer, Carl Adrian Joseph.

Joseph, who died Saturday March 28 2020, was the son of well-known businessman, Carl Joseph, from Potters village. He was found dead at his home.

Many have described him as a voice that resonated wisdom and intelligence. Joseph was also a man who was undaunted by life and the many surprises it brings.

The former Antigua Grammar School past student was also known as a go-getter who loved sports, and who dedicated his time to helping others, either through mentorship or through the Martin Swim Club which he co-owned with Elisabeth Watkins who is the mother of his young daughter.

Watkins was also his business partner and best friend.

Co-workers have also described the 39-year-old as one who was selfless, a friend to everyone and someone who was always willing to lend a hand at the drop of a hat. Joseph worked for NewsCo Limited Observer Radio and the Daily Observer newspaper in various capacities including host, reporter and producer of various programs.

May his soul continue to rest in peace.