Regulating agricultural sector will make it more competitive — Joyce

Gameal Joyce, the Agriculture and Fisheries spokesperson for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA), is of the opinion that once agriculture is regulated it will become more competitive. Joyce, who was featured on the OBSERVER AM show yesterday, also suggested avenues the relevant bodies could take.

“We have to try and find a way of cutting down on our importation of goods. When it comes to diversifying our economy, you have so many different opportunities,” he said.

“You could invest in a packaging facility. Every year you have wastage of produce. Yes, it is expensive and hence the reason why I said it is very important for us to regulate the sector because then as an investor you can be aware of the most important sectors within the sector that you need to invest in.”

The DNA candidate who contested the St. Paul seat in the 2018 general elections, also identified the lack of collaboration between the government and farmers as one of the main issues, in his opinion, which might be affecting the sector.

“I think the issue that we are having is that synergy between the ministry — and I am not saying that the ministry is supposed to give them everything that they need because as a business owner it is your responsibility to invest in your business to help it grow — but there are certain incentives, I think, or some type of infrastructure the government is responsible for putting in. “

“For instance, water or even a proper storage facility. Those are the two main things I think most farmers complain about,” Joyce said.