Registration open for Run In Paradise 2023

The annual Run In Paradise event is set to take place this year.

The news was revealed over the weekend by organiser of the race, Stanley Humphreys.

May 28, 2023 is the date that has been set for the competition which will see participants who finish the course receive a customised medal.

This year’s medal

Runners will have the chance to register in three different courses — the half marathon, 10kK or 5k run and according to Humphreys with registration already underway “runners from, the UK and USA are already registering”.