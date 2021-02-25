Registration now open for vaccines

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Residents wishing to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine to provide protection against the dreaded coronavirus can now register through a number of options made available by the Ministry of Health.

Registration can be done via three methods: online, through a community centre, or by telephone.

“For online registration, go to www.vaccineantiguabarbuda.com and select the “Vaccine Registration” tab. Upon clicking the tab, you will be required to fill out your general information and, when completed, click “submit”.

“Your registration is then complete,” the ministry said in a release issued on Wednesday.

“When the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is ready to roll out the vaccination programme to the general public, you will be notified to log in to your account and select your preferred location and time from the available options,” the release added.

The national vaccination programme was launched last week with frontline workers, parliamentarians and others receiving their first doses from a batch of 5,000 sent as a gift from the government of Dominica.

Additional doses from India and through the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility are scheduled to arrive on island shortly.

On Tuesday, rollout moved onto the sister island with 55 frontline workers receiving their first dose. They included nurses, firefighters, police officers, health workers, members of the Barbuda Council and Red Cross staff, along with some people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Data released by local health authorities on February 21 showed that almost 400 people had been vaccinated in just a few days.