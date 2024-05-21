Registration commences for the 2024 Calypso Monarch, Party Monarch and Road March Competition

- Advertisement -

Calypsonians are you ready? Jam Bands and Soca Artistes are you ready? Party Monarch Artistes are you ready?

Registration for the Calypso Monarch, Party Monarch AND Road March Competitions has officially begun.

Jam Bands, Soca Artistes, Party Monarch Artistes and Calypsonians get ready and register now for the 2024 carnival season.

Registration forms can be collected from the Department of Creative Industries Office, located on Old Parham Road, upstairs the KFC and INET Building. Forms are available for pickup Mondays through Thursdays between 10:00am to 2:00pm and Fridays from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Forms are also available via WhatsApp; send your request to (268) 727-9201 (please ensure that the competition is stated). For additional inquiries, call (268) 562-9605/06.

Carnival is Calling! Answer the Call and let’s participate and make Antigua’s Carnival 2024 great. Ah love It here!