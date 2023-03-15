Registration Commences for Antigua’s Carnival 2023

- Advertisement -

Registration for Antigua’s Carnival 2023, “The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival”, has officially begun. The Ministry of Education, Sports, and Creative Industries wishes to advise that registration is currently open, for the following disciplines and competitions:

Vendors and Booth Operators Mr. & Miss Teenage Pageant Junior Carnival (Mas) Junior Calypso Junior Party Monarch J’ouvert Troupes Mas Troupes T-Shirt Mas Troupes Individual Mas Monday Wear Carnival Floats Calypso Tents Calypso Monarch Party Monarch

All persons desirous of participating in this year’s Carnival competition(s) are kindly asked to obtain forms daily Monday to Thursday between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:30 pm and Fridays, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Forms may be obtained from any of the Ministry’s three (3) locations: ● The Department of Creative Industries Office on Old Parham Road – 562 9605/06. ● The Department of Creative Industries Office on Redcliffe Street (formerly the Festivals Office) – 462 4707.

● The Department of Creative Industries, Cultural Unit on Lower Nevis Street – 462 5644.

Please note that completed registration forms must be returned to the Old Parham Road Office, upstairs the KFC and iNet Building ONLY.

The deadline for ALL Carnival Competitions and Calypso Tents is Monday 15th May; meanwhile, Vendor and Booth Operators registration concludes on Friday 3rd July.

Antigua’s Carnival 2023 will be staged from Thursday 27th to Tuesday 8th August.