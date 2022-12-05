Registration begins for courses at the Lifelong Learning Unit at UWI FIC

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Adults and others interested in pursuing studies at the Lifelong Learning Unit at the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus in January will be able to do so at a discounted rate during two days of registrations starting today at the Multi-Purpose Cultural Center.

Executive Director of the Unit, Paula C M Lee, explains that a discount of EC$25 will be offered to all persons who register for professional development courses over the two-day period.

Registration will commence at 10 am until 6 pm.

“The price for the Project Management course will be reduced from EC$875 to EC$850. All the other courses will be reduced from EC$675 to EC$650. In each case, a discount of EC$25 will be offered to anyone who registers,” Lee said.

She also added that the 2023 course catalog includes new courses, and as a result, opportunities are also available for new lecturers. Interested persons are asked to contact Lee at the Five Islands Campus.

The Lifelong Learning Unit was established in August 2021 to cater to professionals and mature individuals seeking to realise their potential and talents laying dormant due to difficulties accessing higher education in their early careers.

One of the main aims of the Unit is to assist in the development of the human capital of the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, the executive director also pointed out that she agrees with former US President Dwight Eisenhower who stated that, “’Neither a wise man nor a brave man lies down on the tracks of history to wait for the train of the future to run over him.’ Lifelong learning is the future. Emerging jobs require new skills and continuous training in order for workers to reach their fullest potential.”

Twenty-three courses will be offered through the Lifelong Learning Unit in 2023.

“I am inspired by the response from the domestic population, and the wider Caribbean. We will transform our region through the knowledge-economy,” concluded Lee.