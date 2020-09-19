Regional: Two prisoners shot during unrest at Lusignan Prison in Guyana

Spread the love













(Newsroom.gy) – Two prisoners at the Lusignan Prison were shot on Saturday by Prison Officers during an unrest in the Holding Bay.

The Guyana Police Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries Junor told the News Room that the two prisoners were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

It is unclear at this time the reason for unrest, but the News Room understands that the Joint Services has the situation under control. The prisoners also set mattresses on fire but prompt response from the Guyana Fire Service extinguished the flames.

“The officers are on the ground, I understand two prisoners were shot but they are alive and they have left for the hospital,” Junor said.

After two inmates at the Prison tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday last, there were some amount of unrest where other inmates protested by refusing meals and hurling bricks and other objects at members of the Joint Services.

But Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels had reported that the situation was under control and efforts were made to do widespread testing in the prison. Another quarantine facility was also established to better protect the prison population.