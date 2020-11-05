REGIONAL: T&T singer takes calypso to the UK

Spread the love













A popular British live music event will be streaming live from Trinidad and Tobago today when calypso singer Marva Newton takes to the mic’.

The virtual show kicks off at 3pm Antigua time and is the latest installment of Muzikstan – a regular event showcasing the best music from around the world from England’s vibrant second city of Birmingham.

Known for her authentic and flavourful guitar strum, Marva performs calypso of yesteryear under the sobriquet ‘Kairi Kaiso’.

Calypso is both entertainment and ‘living folklore’ which tells Trinidad and Tobago’s rich stories in song. Through music, Marva spreads positive vibrations and pleasant memories while sharing T&T’s vibrant culture and traditions with the world.

Stayed tuned for some Eastern European folk music with the Römer Family at 3.40pm.

All streaming live from “Muzikstan” pages on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch today November 5.