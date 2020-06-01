REGIONAL: Trinidad records 1st new case of COVID-19 in a month, as it moves to relax restrictions

Spread the love













(CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago’s health authorities yesterday evening confirmed the country’s first new case of COVID-19 in almost a month as the country moves to further relax restrictions imposed in March to reduce spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Health said the individual “has a history of recent travel.” The person has been placed in state quarantine.

The new case brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago to one and the health authorities have said that close contacts of the positive patient are also under state quarantine and have been tested in accordance with the relevant protocols.

Yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that restrictions in place to combat the spread of the disease are to be further relaxed.

The borders would be re-opened to accommodate more nationals, but that commercial opening of the borders would take place during the last stage of the phased removal of measures likely to be in the month of July.

Rowley also hinted at the possibility of allowing intra-regional travel in the coming weeks, but added that it would depend on whether their borders had been opened to the outside world.