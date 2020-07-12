Regional: Statement by CARICOM Chairman on CCJ Guyana elections ruling

Spread the love













(DNO) – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) welcomes the progress towards the finalisation of the electoral process in Guyana following the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Wednesday 8 July. The Community calls on all stakeholders to respect the ruling of the CCJ, Guyana’s final court of appeal.

Indeed, the CCJ in the summary judgement aptly stated: “It has been four months since the elections were held and the country has been without a Parliament for well over a year. No one in Guyana would regard this to be a satisfactory state of affairs. We express the fervent hope that there would quickly be a peaceable restoration of normalcy.”

Accordingly, the Court’s ruling should lead to a declaration by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) of the results of the General and Regional Elections held on 2 March 2020, without further delay.

CARICOM commends the continuing patience and calm of the people of Guyana and calls on all stakeholders to respect the rule of law.