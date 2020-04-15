Regional: Portland woman is fifth COVID death in Jamaica

(Jamaica Gleaner) – Jamaica has now recorded its fifth coronavirus death.

The deceased is a 63-year-old woman from Portland.

Earlier Tuesday, the Health Ministry reported an additional 32 COVID-19 cases pushing Jamaica’s tally to 105 since March 10 when the first case was confirmed.

Of the 32 additional cases, 31 are from St Catherine and 1 from Kingston and St Andrew.

The Health Ministry says all are linked to the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine.

Up to Saturday, two other cases were confirmed at the centre.