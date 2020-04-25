Regional: Nevis Premier takes 100 per cent salary cut

Jamaica Gleaner) – Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, in an unprecedented show of solidarity with the people of Nevis impacted by loss of income owing to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 global pandemic, has announced that he will forgo his entire monthly salary for the foreseeable future.

On April 22, the premier informed the public, and wider federation, that “I have since last month forgone my salary and benefits in full and shall continue to do so until we are past this crisis.” Across the region and in the international arena, many leaders have recently taken 30 to 75 per cent salary cuts as government revenues dwindle.

As leader of the Nevis Island Administration, Premier Brantley informed that Cabinet ministers would also make a financial sacrifice to the benefit of the people.

”We recognise the pain that this crisis has caused our people. We recognise that many have lost their jobs and that the loss of income has made it difficult for some of us even to ensure that we have food to eat,” he said.