REGIONAL: Guyana Airline to start flying to Barbados

Spread the love













(Barbados Today) – The privately-owned airline said the service from the Eugene F. Correia International Airport will facilitate travel to and from Barbados as well as connections with some of the major airlines servicing the Grantley Adams International Airport.

The flights will adhere to travel protocols implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our procedures are updated regularly in keeping with the most current guidelines from Government and international agencies with particular emphasis on controlling the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is our number one priority,” the airline, a member of The Correia Group of Companies in Guyana, said in a statement.

TGA said flights will be on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and all passengers will be required to present a negative PCR test, done within 72 hours of their departure.

The airline said it could also arrange the PCR test for an additional fee for passengers departing the Eugene F. Correia International Airport in Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

According to the company’s website, TGA currently owns eight aircraft and operates two flights daily to Suriname.

Prior to the shutdown of borders as a result of the COVID-19 spread, regional airline LIAT was among carriers providing a service between Barbados and Guyana.

LIAT is now undergoing a recapitalisation programme and is due to return to the skies next month, if all goes well.