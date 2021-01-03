REGIONAL: Grenada records its first COVID death

Spread the love













(Grenada Now) – The Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health confirms that Grenada has regrettably recorded its first COVI-19- related death.

The deceased individual is a 72-year-old male, who arrived in Grenada with his wife and three-year-old grandchild on December, 16 2020.

Ministry officials extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

At 5 p.m. today, (Sunday, January 3) the Minister for Health and Chief Medical Officer will facilitate a press briefing to provide further information on this tragic occurrence.