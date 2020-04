(Jamaicaobserver.com) – Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has just tweeted that a four-year-old has died from COVID-19 at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.

The health minister did not say in his tweet whether the four-year-old was a boy or girl.

The death of the four-year-old brings to total amount of deaths from COVID-19 to seven.