REGIONAL: Five Shooting Victims From Various Incidents on St. Croix Friday Night

Spread the love













(viconsortium.com) — Friday night was exceptionally violent on St. Croix, with five shooting victims, including one who died, being reported across the island — from Kingshill, to Smith Field, and on King Street in Frederiksted — the latter leaving a female victim in her twenties dead. Previously, based on information shooting victims provided to the V.I.P.D., the victims stated they were shot in the vicinity of the Corner Pocket in Kingshill. However, the owner of the facility, who said his business was closed by midnight, vehemently disputed the victims’ claims, stating that no such occurrence took place at his business or in the vicinity thereof.

The Consortium made contact with V.I.P.D. Public Information Officer Toby Derima, who provided further details.

According to the 911 Emergency Call Center, the first incident occurred at 10:18 p.m. on King Street in Frederiksted, where a female victim, who police have identified as Kadiyen Illidge of Sion Hill, sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Police were still gathering details of the homicide at time of writing.

Then, at 11:49 p.m., notification came in of another gunshot victim at the hospital with wounds to the midsection. “The victim stated he was walking in Smith Field and was shot by unknown persons who drove by in a vehicle,” Mr. Derima said. He said the victim stated he did not know who shot him, or why he was targeted.

Shortly thereafter, the 911 emergency call center received additional calls from the hospital regarding two gunshot victims who were transported to the ER after being shot, allegedly in the Kingshill area. Mr. Derima said both victims sustained gunshot wounds to their heads, however they were in stable condition as of early Saturday.

The victims with the gunshot wounds to the head told police they were shot in the area of the Corner Pocket, again an occurrence the establishment’s owner said never occurred at or near his facility.

The fifth incident was reported at about 11:53 p.m., when a black male walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police.