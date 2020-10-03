REGIONAL: Death #6 Due To Dengue Fever In SVG 

Spread the love













(news784.com) – A sixth person in St Vincent and the Grenadines has died from complications of Dengue Fever.

A release from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment today, Friday, October 2 said a 30-year-old female with a pre-existing condition has died.

“The patient, who had a pre-existing condition, was admitted to the ICU in a critical condition and died during the evening of Thursday October 1, 2020,” the release said.

“Persons with symptoms of Dengue Fever are again reminded of the vital importance of seeking health care in a timely manner, to avoid the possible complications of delayed care.

Patients are also urged to comply with the recommendations of their health care providers especially for testing, treatment, review and admission where necessary.