Regional: Cuban medical professionals arrive in Barbados

(Barbados Today) – A team of intensive care specialists from Cuba arrived in Barbados safely tonight to join the fight against COVID-19.

Health Minister Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic told a virtual press conference earlier today that the Cuban team would provide much needed relief to local medical teams that have been working gruelling hours in demanding circumstances.

Barbados has 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Minister Bostic expressed gratitude to Cuban authorities for assisting Barbados.

“We thank the people and Government of Cuba for their support in this time of great demand for their medical services,” he said.