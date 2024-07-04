Regional athletes to feature in inaugural Roots Athletic Club’s Relay Festival

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Athletes from at least two regional countries are expected to compete at the inaugural Roots Athletic Club Relay Festival slated for July 7 at the YASCO Sports Complex.

This is according to founder and coach of the Roots Athletic Club, Oswald Baptiste, who said the athletes should start arriving Friday morning.

“We have Nevis coming in with two under-15s male and female, and an under-20 girls team. We have BVI coming in with two teams and they will be participating in all of the events. Barbuda should be coming — they didn’t get any finance to help them, especially [for accommodation] but we are still in contact with them to see if they can put a team together and come,” he said.

Athletes will compete in the under-13, 15, 17 and under-20 boys and girls categories, and there will also be mixed relays.

Baptiste is hoping for a good response from local teams especially with the event coming just after the National Championships held last weekend.

“We were looking at an earlier date but because of exams we had to put back the date for the 7th of July. Also, with schools closed it caused the children to be out of school and we still tried our best to get to the head teachers … and because it’s our first time and we had already sent out invitations, we didn’t want to just lock it off. So even if we had to do it without local teams we would still carry it on just to get the first time off of the ground,” the official said.

The Relay Festival, originally slated to start at 1pm, has been pushed back to a later time and will offer additional entertainment to patrons.

“Because of the weather now in terms of the heat, we are going to drop back the time to about 3pm for the starting of the events. Hells Gate steelband will be there and that will be the start of the entertainment. Also, we have Black Maddie, Young Destroyer and then we have four young junior calypsonians who ill be coming in,” Baptiste said.

Teams will race in the 4×50, 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and the mixed relays. Admission to the event is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Gates will open at 1pm with races starting at 3pm.