Regional: $3m to keep LIAT flying

(nationnews.com) – Barbados is putting $3 million into the operations of regional airline LIAT to keep it in the air during the COVID-19 crisis.

Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Ryan Straughn won approval yesterday to have the money transferred from the Consolidated Fund “to ensure the Government of Barbados can support the operations of LIAT”

It was one of three money resolutions passed in the House of Assembly, and Straughn said it was being requested “in response to COVID 19”.

He said: “There are limited aircraft coming into the country and goods and people still need to be transported around the region in a short space of time.”. (GC)