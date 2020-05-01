Regional: 110% increase in COVID-19 cases in less than a month in Guyana

By Newsroom Guyana

Guyana has seen 110% increase in positive COVID-19 cases in less than a month, according to Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence who on Friday lambaste citizens for not adhering to the guidelines to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

As of May 1, Guyana’s confirmed cases remain at 82 with nine deaths and 24 recoveries. This means that there are 49 active COVID-19 cases.

There are 17 persons in quarantine and 49 in isolation while there are two persons in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

A total of 582 persons have been tested for the disease of which 500 are negative.

Minister Lawrence in her update said Friday marks 50 days since Guyana’s first case of COVID-19 was reported.

“On day nine with 6 confirmed cases, we began implementing measures with the closure of all international airports. On day 24 when another 33 cases were confirmed, the Ministry of Public Health instituted the curfew, the rotation policy, the stay at home and work from home policies as well as the closing of several businesses.

“We are now at day 50 and we are right where we began with another 43 cases, a 110% increase in less than one month. I want to ask you my fellow Guyanese what is it that you want?” Lawrence questioned.

The Public Health Minister admonished those who do not take the guidelines seriously.

“It’s obvious that you are not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. How else can we explain a 110% increase in positive cases in less than a month, how else can we explain people congregating to play dominos or having a few beers on the corner, how else can we explain people visiting family and friends as normal.

“My friends it’s time for us to get serious. It is unfair to those who are following the guidelines to be placed at unnecessary risk especially our health workers just because some of you don’t want to change your behavior, you are being selfish. We are in a health crisis. I cannot put it differently, We are in a health crisis.”

Lawrence urged persons to “stop venturing out unless you must, stop the congregating in public places, stop visiting friends and family, maintain the physical distancing. You know all these guidelines, so please adhere to them so that we can get on with our lives and livelihood.”