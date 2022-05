- Advertisement -

Staple Antigua Sailing Week event Reggae in the Park returned to Nelson’s Dockyard last night – with a massive turnout signaling some normalcy of night life in Antigua and Barbuda.

The well-attended music festival was ripe with reggae performances from several bands and artistes including ANU Collective, The Strays, The Survivors, Kenne Blessin and Arlen Seaton.

The night ended following a crowd-moving performance by guest artiste Romaine Virgo out of Jamaica.