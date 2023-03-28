Reggae in the Park on the cards for Sailing Week

- Advertisement -

The countdown to this year’s Antigua Sailing Week is underway and organisers can confirm that the signature event, Reggae in the Park is set to take place during the week-long activities.

The staple event made its return last year after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic with Jamaican reggae star Romain Virgo headlining the show at the Antigua Naval Dockyard.

And while Sailing Week’s President Alison Sly-Adams did not name this year’s headliner when Observer media reached out her, she did confirm it was a major international reggae star.

“I can tell you by the first week in April we will launch and Reggae in the Park, it’s absolutely happening. We are really looking forward to it this year, we have a great line-up. I can’t tell you who it is just yet as we are just finalising,” Sly-Adams said.

Antigua Sailing Week is now just over a month away and organisers are busy preparing for the 54th edition of the flagship regatta.

The week-long event founded all the way back in 1967 is today one of the leading regattas in the world attracting thousands of visitors to the nation’s shores each year.

Sly-Adams further detailed what we can expect from this year’s activities which kick off on April 29th including the addition of a new Wing Foiling Class race.

Wing foiling or wing surfing or winging is a wind-propelled water sport that developed from kitesurfing, windsurfing and surfing.

The sailor, standing on a board, holds directly onto a wing. It generates both upward force and sideways propulsion and thus moves the board across the water.

“So far, we have 69 boats registered and we also have a new Wing Foiling class. We have five entries for that so far which is a race within a race. It’s going to be a three-day event based from Pigeon Point and it will be two days of racing inside Falmouth Harbour. One day downwind which will go along the southwest coast,” she explained.

Sailing Week will commence with the Peters & May Round Antigua Race on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Following that will be five days of competitive racing off the rugged south coast of Antigua, wrapping up on Friday, May 5, 2023.