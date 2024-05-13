Reflecting on decades of leading a loving legacy: Miriam Samuel celebrates 90th birthday with book launch

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

Surrounded by her family and friends, 90-year-old Miriam Samuel celebrated her birthday and Mother’s Day with the launching her book, “Mirie’s Magic Recipe: Loving, Leading, Legacy– a memoir to not only her life but also to give readers some wisdom on how to leave a legacy.

While she celebrated her birthday on Mother’s Day, Samuel and her family held a special event at Nine Lives Garden in Fitches Creek on Saturday, during which she launched her book that has been in the works for months.

Sitting between one of her sons, Reverend Dr Calvin Samuel and her granddaughter Genesis Whitlock, the author gave some insight into her book, what it means to her and what she hopes it would mean to others.

She also thanked her children for supporting her throughout her life.

“I want to thank my children who stood behind me … for helping me to put this book together. If it weren’t for them, it would not be done.

“And I want to thank everyone; I can’t call all the names but everyone, I thank you for being here to celebrate with me,” she said.

Rev Dr Samuel explained more about the meaning behind her book and some of the chapters which she wrote with her family.

“It’s called ‘Mirie’s Magic Recipe’ because it’s a recipe for life, from her life experience, so each chapter discusses one of the decades in her life, and it’s been an interesting and international life.

“Beginning in Anguilla, coming to Antigua, going off to Barbados, coming back to Antigua, there’s bits of England in it,” Rev Dr Samuel explained.

Surrounded by loved ones, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams was full of praise for Miriam Samuel, speaking not only of her work as a mathematics teacher for several decades, both in Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados, but also her work as an entrepreneur.

“We pay homage to a woman whose impact extends far beyond the pages of her memoirs. Aunt Mirie or Sister Mirie, as many of us fondly know her, embodies the essence of diligence, determination, and dedication.

“She had a teaching career which spanned some four decades, and she has left an indelible mark on the lives of many people, and that included some 3,000 students across some nine schools in Antigua and one school in Barbados,” Sir Rodney said.

He added that as he reflected on her words in the book, he highlighted how she described the pivotal role of teachers as motivators, emphasising the importance of passing on all traditions and legacies to the next generation.

“Her story is not just one of personal triumph, but also a testament to the strength and resilience of women in our society because she was born in very humble beginnings. She defied the odds and emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration,” Sir Rodney added.

Political Leader of the United Progressive Party and MP for All Saints East and St Luke, Jamale Pringle also gave remarks, speaking about what it is like to follow in the footsteps of her late husband Charlesworth Samuel in the constituency, and some of the deep wisdom that she always provided to him.

“I’m elated that I can be a part of this celebration because turning 90 is a milestone that many of us wish that we would see; however, turning 90, but at the same time, launching a book is a milestone that some of us will never see,” Pringle expressed.

Harold Lovell and Chef James Murphy—both close friends of Miriam Samuel—also showered praised on the 90-year-old as being an inspiration to both.

Meanwhile, a chapter discussed during the book launch focused on her close relationship with her granddaughter Genesis in the garden.

“She’s inspired me in so many ways to be a gardener, be a student, and I think the fruits of who I am now in some ways have returned back to her by writing this book and being harvested to share her stories,” Whitlock expressed.

“So, coming from the perspective of being in the younger generation, these stories are so important; just to sit down with your elder, to talk about everything that they’ve learned, that it gives so much perspective about the life I am going to be living moving forward,” she added.