Referee opts out of officiating matches involving playoff teams

Veteran referee, Uriah Mack, has asked to be removed from officiating any further matches between the Potters Steelers and F&G Trading Cuties Ovals Ojays in their ongoing basketball playoff semifinals.

His request follows a decision by the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association’s (ABBA) disciplinary committee to award game 1 in the best of three series to Ovals after Saturday’s night’s game came to a pre-mature end at the JSC basketball complex.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association, Carlton Broodie, said Mack is one of the more experienced referees in the league.

“He [Uriah Mack] has gracefully asked that he be removed from doing any further games involving these two teams playing against each other and this is one of our most experienced referees in Uriah Mack. He actually brought me in this whole realm of refereeing and I have the highest respect for him,” he said.

The incident occurred after coach of the Potters Steelers basketball team, Rowan “Tekel” Gomes, refused to leave the bench after he was ejected by the referee.

The coach was allotted time to adhere to the referee’s decision and when he reportedly failed to do so, the game was blown off with under five minutes left in the fourth and final quarter.

Broodie explained how the disciplinary committee came to its ruling.

“They thought it was just reasonable to do that at the time, having four minutes to go in the final quarter and [Ovals] were up by 15 [points at the time. They also decided that the coach [Rowan “Tekel” Gomes] will be suspended for game 2 [Wednesday night] and that the team will be charged $250,” the president and senior referee said.

Game 2 in the series was scheduled for Wednesday night at the JSC basketball court.