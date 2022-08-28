Reducing strays one surgery at a time: Antiguan charity hails success as sixth anniversary approaches￼

- Advertisement -

The charity’s eye-catching ‘snip-mobile’ is used to transport animals while helping spread its message (Photo courtesy Antigua Spay and Neuter Clinic)

By Gemma Handy

A local charity fighting to reduce the number of stray dogs and cats in the country has reported an impressive milestone as its sixth anniversary approaches.

The Antigua Spay and Neuter Clinic – which launched in September 2016 – has now operated on an incredible 3,500 animals.

And, its founders say, more and more pet owners each week are making the decision to prevent their canines and felines from breeding.

Rachel Wood says, while there is much more work to be done, the organisation’s efforts are slowly translating to a tangible reduction in roaming animals on Antigua’s streets.

Stray dogs and cats can pose a risk to public health and also have a detrimental impact on tourism.

The clinic is currently performing up to 40 surgeries each week, helping prevent the birth of thousands more animals.

“Last year we did about 200 more than the year before – even with Covid,” Wood tells Observer. “This year we have been doing really well too because we have had a sponsor which means we have been able to do a lot more free surgeries.”

The charity recently carried out 500 procedures totally free of charge thanks to a donation from a generous benefactor, who has now offered to pay for 200 more.

The Spay and Neuter Clinic’s team is set to head into the Gray’s Farm community next, to gauge interest among pet owners.

“We still get the odd person who doesn’t want their dog doing as they like it having puppies but definitely over the last two years we’ve noticed a huge turnaround,” Wood continues.

“It’s definitely a lot easier to explain the surgery and the benefits of it; we are getting way more people saying yes.

“At our recent bingo fundraiser, there were a lot of repeat tourists there who visit the island quite often and they told us they’d noticed a big difference. Especially along beaches and places where they drive, they told us they don’t see as many strays as they used to,” she adds.

The simple procedure takes minutes to carry out under general anaesthesia and pets can return home the same day. Spaying and neutering dogs and cats not only stops them breeding, it also helps protect them from illnesses including some cancers and venereal disease.

The discounted surgery typically costs EC$75 but is free in some cases.

The charity, which started out only performing surgeries on Wednesdays, is now offering the procedure every day of the week.

An online GoFundMe appeal is currently raising money to create a second operating room at The Ark veterinary practice in Sir Vivian Richards Street, St John’s.

“Having asecond room will mean we can operate on even more animals,” Wood says. “We are literally going door to door asking, do you have dogs, do you want them spayed, we will arrange the transport, we will pay for the surgery if needed, and bring them back the same day.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people I have spoken to have just said, yes, perfect.”

Pet owners wishing to make an appointment or get further details can call the Antigua Spay and Neuter Clinic on 788-3647.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-antigua-spay-neuter-clinic?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer to support the GoFundMe appeal.