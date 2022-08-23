Reducing Number Of Teams Rejected As ABCA Clubs Discuss Future Of Two Day Tournament — Reports

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Consultations between the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) and its member clubs regarding the possible restructuring of the Two Day Cricket Competition have commenced and early reports are indicating that a proposal to reduce the number of teams competing has been rejected by a majority of the 10 clubs.

President of the association, Leon Rodney, confirmed that an initial meeting has been held with the clubs and that a follow up meeting could be held in short order in an attempt to gather additional feedback from the body’s membership.

“There is a second discussion that will be had based on the fact-finding mission or the discussions that we have. The ABCA will still have to make up [its] mind, given what we would have heard from the clubs, how we are going to approach it, so I wouldn’t want to say anything that is not real,” he said.

Kenneth Benjamin, the president Liberta Sports Club, had written to the ABCA recommending that the 10-team Two Day competition be reduced to six teams by merging some teams into one, while also allowing each competing team to field a second string side in a “development league” which could be run simultaneously.

The proposal was however reportedly shot down by a majority of clubs at the recent meeting while it was suggested that the debated competition should be the first contested for the 2023 domestic season. The Two Day is usually the final of three major tournaments in the season.

Rodney, although being tightlipped, said the meeting was productive.

“Very fruitful discussions and it’s something to be continued. The clubs have made certain commitments, which is something we would not want to speak about publicly as yet. If the clubs present at the consultation want to talk to you on how they feel about it, we won’t have any problems with that, but from our standpoint I don’t think that we are ready to come to the media because we haven’t made any decisions or anything like that, except to say that the consultations or the meeting was very good,” he said.

The quality of the Two Day competition has been a source for concern for some time now with teams often sometimes struggling to fill their rosters during matches. Suggestions to move the competition to the beginning of the season is in hopes of getting a much higher turnout from players according to one club.

PIC Liberta Blackhawks made a clean sweep of the ABFA competitions this year, winning both the Super40 and the Two Day competition. They also captured the Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion.