Red jacket junior masters golf tournament set for Sunday at Cedar Valley

By Neto Baptiste

The Cedar Valley Golf Course is set to host its first Junior Masters Golf Tournament this weekend.

The tournament, which will cater for players aged 12 to 17, is slated for Sunday and is expected to see participation from over 30 players.

One of the tournament’s chief organisers, Glentis Martin, said the event is fully backed by the Cedar Valley Golf Course.

“We wrote a letter to the Cedar Valley Golf Club seeking their permission to use the golf course and we also received an offer to endorse it, so they are fully on board with us. We have 24 young boys and girls already registered for this red jacket. They will be playing the full 18 [holes] and will tee off at 11:45 am sharp and there will be six groups that will be going out that morning into the afternoon,” he said.

Martin, who of part of the group, Patricia Promotions, explained how the tournament was conceptualised.

“One day, we went to the golf course and we decided we would start to do some tournaments and then my mom came and said ‘okay, let’s put some tournaments together’ and in two years it has expanded. This year we decided that we need to have some tournament for the kids and so we decided to put pen to paper,” he said.

“In January we had a scramble tournament with over 24 kids and so we said, we have our own masters that we call the Mother’s Day Masters Cup and then I told my mom that I think it was a good idea to have a juniors red jacket masters,” he added.

The winner of the Junior Masters Golf Tournament will be presented with a symbolic red jacket, a gesture taken from the USA’s Masters tradition were winners of that tournament are given a green jacket.