Red Flagged? – Former National Striker ‘Peter Redz’ Still Awaiting FA Funding for Knee Surgery 

By Neto Baptiste

After sustaining a career-threatening knee injury while on national duty with the Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys back in 2018, Parham FC striker, Tevaughn “Peter Redz” Harriette, is still waiting on the local football association to follow through on its obligation to assist in his recovery.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Harriette said that in his last conversation with current General Secretary, Rohan Hector, he was informed that his named had been ‘red flagged’ by the sport’s global body FIFA for possible fraudulent activity after he reportedly received monies from his personal insurance for the said injury.

“When I asked [Rohan Hector] what was the fraudulent activity, he said that I received monies that I didn’t pay for my previous surgery and so I asked him what exactly he meant. I have personal insurance and my personal insurance pays 80 percent of any medical [bill] and I pay 20 percent and so he is saying that because I received the monies my insurance paid that it’s fraudulent activity. At the time I didn’t know, so I just left it there. I went and found out some information and I was told that it’s bogus [untrue] because I pay my personal insurance every month and the FA has no business in your personal insurance,” he said.

In April last year, Harriette announced that he was on a drive to raise EC$50,000 as he sought to inch closer to his goal of getting to the $150,000 needed for surgery in Spain.

He is still hoping the FA will honour its obligation as the governing body for the sport and assist in his efforts.

“We’re waiting to have a meeting, myself, my legal representatives, the GS and the technical director [Sowerby Gomes] to try and find out exactly what his ball game is because from all accounts and all directions, what he is saying is incorrect. Exactly what my legal representative is saying is that unless we see that in writing [FIFA red flag letter] we will go with what we know and even if we see that in writing from FIFA then we will challenge them on that as well,” he said.

The player turned politician said he is still hoping he could return to the game once he successfully completes his surgery and rehabilitation.

“I spoke to the doctor the end of last month and we had a conversation via video and he told me straight up that the longer we wait to do the surgery, the more damage it causes to the knee. He even gave me a quotation 10 percent less than the first one he gave me because he sees the need to get the surgery done, but finance is the biggest burden. We had some fundraisers, put on a few fetes to try and bridge the gap but we are still a few thousands away,” the striker said.

Harriette has scored five goals in 22 appearances for the Benna Boys.