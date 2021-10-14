Red Cross to host free breast screenings

By Carlena Knight

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross Society (ABRCS) is gearing up to host a series of screenings.

According to ABRCS Vice President Viveca Shadrach, although the group has been focusing thus far in assisting where Covid-19 is concerned, they are still making an effort to aid in whatever way where breast cancer is concerned.

“We have also taken the time out to recognise cancer awareness and in that we have partnered with the Cancer Centre here in Antigua to do a series of screenings. It’s going to be four days of screenings starting October 18, moving on to the 22nd, 25th, and 29th. Each day we will do the screenings from 8am-4pm at our headquarters here on the Old Parham Road,” Shadrach explained.

She said that it is because of the scathing statistics surrounding breast cancer that influenced them to partner with the local Cancer Centre to conduct these screenings.

“One of eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and so, at this point in time, early detection is key. What we want to do is get women who are 40 years and above to come out to the free screenings and come have this screening done, so in the event that something is happening it is picked up early. I can tell you that I know someone personally that would have benefitted from early detection; one of our very own as a matter of fact. It is something that is very essential for us as women to ensure that we have done,” she added.

Shadrach is encouraging not only women, but men also to come out as they too can be affected.

This will be the first screening on this scale for the group and it is open to everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. The other Covid-19 protocols will however be observed.

For additional information, interested persons can call 462-0800 or email [email protected]