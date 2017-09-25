Red Cross extends a hand to hurricane affected Barbuda people

September 25, 2017 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments

Over 300 of the most vulnerable Barbuda families affected by Hurricane Irma have been given supplies to meet some of their basic needs.

This is part of the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross’ Hurricane Irma Relief efforts and the supplies came from the Red Cross’ Regional warehouse in Panama and USAID.

That’s according to a press statement from the organisation which said the distribution comes after a week-long registration process and needs assessment were conducted with affected people residing in shelters and with host families throughout Antigua.

In this first round of distributions, families were given cases of bottled water, kitchen sets and hygiene kits to meet their immediate needs.

President of Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross, Michael Joseph said that in the long term, “items such as shelter kits and tarpaulins will be provided as residents begin to return to Barbuda to start rebuilding their livelihoods and homes.”
