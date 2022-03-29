Red Cross boss charged with grievous bodily harm remanded

A man holding a top position in a humanitarian organisation will spend the next week at Her Majesty’s Prison as a magistrate reviews his case file.

President of Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross Society (ABRCS), Elvis Watkins, was arrested on March 22 and charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a female. He was initially granted bail at the St John’s Police Station.

It is alleged that he struck the ABRCS’ Interim Director General, Viveca Shadrach, with his fist.

The case came up before Acting Chief Magistrate Dexter Wason in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday where Watkins was expected to answer to the charge.

Shadrach was also called before Magistrate Wason to make statements to assist with the determination of bail, and to which the prosecution did not object.

However, Magistrate Wason decided to remand Watkins pending a complete review of the case file based on Shadrach’s recollection of the events.

Watkins allegedly made threats against her, and indicated that he had knowledge of her place of residence and her routine movements.

The matter was adjourned until April 6.