Red carpet treatment for 2023 CSEC awardees, St Joseph’s Academy and Baptist Academy shine with top three awardees

- Advertisement -

In the face of a spike in crimes committed by young people in Antigua and Barbuda, 153 top Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) performers for 2022 were recognised in an extraordinary ceremony on June 15.

This is testament to the fact that there are many committed and disciplined young people in Antigua and Barbuda who are focused on excellence, self-improvement and discipline, a release from title sponsor ACB Caribbean said.

“The Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries alongside longstanding sponsor ACB Caribbean rolled out the red carpet for these high achievers at the annual CSEC awards [Thursday] in St John’s,” the release added.

The top performer was Chidindu Ohaegbulam of St Joseph’s Academy who achieved 22 grade ones and one grade two for a total of 23 subjects.

In second place was Baptist Academy’s Zion Williams with 17 grade ones, and in third position was Ghais Zraibi of St Joseph’s Academy who passed 21 subjects, 13 of which were at grade one.

Director of Education Clare Browne; Minister of Education Daryll Matthew; second place awardee Zion Ebony Williams; first place awardee Chidindu Ohaegbulam; third place awardee Ghais Zraibi (represented by his sister); ACB Caribbean Representative, Senior Manager – Retail Banking, Efiah Norbert Charlemagne; and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Rosa Greenaway Top awardee Chidindu Ohaegbulam Chidindu Ohaegbulam’s family at the CSEC awards Second placed awardee Zion Williams Zion Williams with her family Family of third placed awardee Ghais Zzraibi All the 2022 CSEC awardees (Photos courtesy ACB Caribbean)

ACB Caribbean’s representative, Senior Manager Efiah Norbert Charlemagne, delivered remarks on behalf of the sponsor, and spoke of the risks involved with the consumption of social media and its highly addictive nature, and the many negative effects this can have on developing minds.

She commended the awardees for their achievements in the face of adversity and temptation.

“As you grapple with all of this, your success at CSEC is testimony to your fortitude, focus and maturity. You were able to minimise these distractions, and remain committed to achieving your personal success – for this you deserve resounding congratulations. It cannot have been easy,” she added.